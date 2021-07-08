Cancel
Michael Margiotta Pleads Guilty To Defraud His Own Company

By Waqar Nawaz
STL.News
STL.News
 12 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y (STL.News) U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Michael Margiotta, 50, of Rochester, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa to wire fraud and filing a false tax return. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

