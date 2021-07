Montgomery, ALABAMA – Today, Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced that three Dothan, Alabama residents have been sentenced for their roles in stealing guns from licensed firearms dealers. On July 8, 2021, 19-year-old Michael T. Taylor was sentenced to 26 months in prison. Previously, on June 9, 2021, 20-year old Jamir Y. Baxter was sentenced to 36 months and, lastly, on May 12, 2021, 21-year old Michaela R. White, was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment. Following each of their prison sentences, they will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.