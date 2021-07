TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – A federal jury in Tallahassee has convicted Brian Joins, 51, and Joshua Webb, 38, both of Panama City, Florida for the offenses of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine. Webb was also convicted for the offense of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The guilty verdict returned today, at the conclusion of a four-day trial, was announced by Jason R. Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.