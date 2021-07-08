Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Mexico, U.S. agree GM Silao union vote will be held by Aug 20

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The United States and Mexico on Thursday agreed that a new union vote will be held at the General Motors Silao plant by Aug. 20, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office (USTR) and Mexico’s economy ministry said. Both countries released a joint statement that said Mexico has agreed...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Mexico#U S#Silao#Gm#Reuters#Ustr#Mexican#Usmca#The Labor Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
Place
Americas
Related
U.S. Politicsmynews13.com

U.S. borders with Canada, Mexico to remain closed through Aug. 21

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise among unvaccinated Americans, the United States will continue to restrict border crossings between Mexico and Canada to essential travel only for at least another month. What You Need To Know. The United States will continue to restrict border crossings between Mexico and Canada...
U.S. PoliticsClickOnDetroit.com

US extends land border restrictions for Canada, Mexico until Aug. 21

The United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through Aug. 21 in its effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19. This announcement from the U.S. comes less than a week since Canada announced fully vaccinated U.S. citizens will be allowed...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

US, Mexico announce resolution of GM labor dispute under trade deal

The United States and Mexico on Thursday announced they had reached an agreement under the terms of a recently enacted trade deal to resolve a dispute over alleged wrongdoing in a union vote at a General Motors factory. Washington had in May requested that Mexico investigate claims of "serious violations" of workers rights during the vote at a GM plant in Silao in the state of Guanajuato. In their joint statement released by Washington, the countries said they'd agreed to a remediation plan under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which came into effect last year and governs trade between the three nations. The agreement marked the first use of the USMCA's Rapid Response Labor Mechanism and will see a new union vote held by August 20, the presence of Mexican government inspectors at the plant and the observation of the new vote by the the International Labor Organzization and a domestic observer group, the statement said.
AmericasStamford Advocate

Mexico announces steps to ensure free union vote at GM plant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican and U.S. governments announced a plan Thursday to resolve a U.S. labor complaint over attempts to steal a union vote at an auto plant in northern Mexico. The Economy Department promised Thursday to punish any voting abuses and provide inspectors at a new vote...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

U.S.-Mexico land border restrictions to stay in place through August 21

Restrictions on non-essential travel across the U.S.-Mexico land border will stay in place through at least August 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday. The restrictions on non-essential travel, which include individuals traveling on tourist visas, were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the pandemic and have been extended on a monthly basis ever since.
U.S. PoliticsAgriculture Online

USTR to join WTO negotiations on domestic services regulations

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The United States intends to join World Trade Organization negotiations on strengthening domestic licensing procedures for services professionals, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Tuesday, adding it supports concluding the initiative by a WTO ministerial meeting in November. USTR said in a statement that...
Politicshaysfreepress.com

Would-be president of Mexico chooses death

“Immortality! God! The soul! What does all this mean?” Don Manuel de Mier y Teran asked a friend in a letter on Jul. 2, 1832. The presidency of Mexico was within his reach, but the tortured general was preoccupied with thoughts of suicide. Gen. Mier y Teran stood head and...
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
Indiahawaiitelegraph.com

China hints to take over Pakistan after its consent

Islamabad [Pakistan] July 21 (ANI): China has been penetrating into Pak's economic and infrastructural roots for the last six years, and now, Beijing is all set to over Pakistan, but only after confirming that this is indeed what Pakistan desires. These announcements were made from different sources, including state dialogue,...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Israel Destroyed Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Wednesday night that new Israeli strikes destroyed weapons and ammunition depots belonging to the “Lebanese Hezbollah” in the western countryside of Homs. The Observatory learned that after midnight on Thursday, the Israeli strikes targeted military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Three Colorado Air Force Bases Will Change Their Names Next Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Three of the most prominent Air Force Bases in Colorado will go by different names starting Monday morning. The U.S. Air Force will change the names to “better reflect their role” in the newest United States military branch. (credit: CBS) Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will now be Space Force bases. The new names – Peterson Space Force Base, Schriever Space Force Base, and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station – will take effect after a name change ceremony Monday morning. (credit: U.S. Space Force) General John Raymond, U.S. Space Force Chief of Operations, and Colonel Zachary Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Commander, will preside over the ceremony. The bases are home to several Space Deltas and sensitive space-related missions.
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Chester County, PAPosted by
Abby Donnelly

SCOTUS sides with Amish, further discussions on environmental damage and animal impacts

(CHESTER, Pennsylvania) A barefoot Amish boy wearing a straw hat and overalls pitter patters throughout the barn, slipping on rails and kicking his muddy feet. The mums outside the barn are electric and the cerulean sky magnetic, but the barn beneath the boy’s feet is stockpiled with animals lacking his same energy. His modest world, though rooted in simplicity, has been challenged at the highest court in the federal judiciary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy