Ohio State

What’s killing Ohio songbirds? What we know about mystery illness, preventative measures

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — What's killing Ohio's songbirds? A mystery illness has plagued many species across the state, leaving scientists and state officials scratching their heads. In an effort to deter the yet-unidentified source of illness and death, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is advising Ohioans to stop feeding wild birds and remove and clean bird feeders, particularly if they are seeing sick and/or dead birds in their area.

