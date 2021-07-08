Ontario to sell vacant lot to developer for a 39-unit townhome project

The city of Ontario is moving forward with the sale of a vacant lot on North Mountain Avenue to a housing developer that plans to build 39 townhomes on the site. Earlier this week, the City Council gave preliminary approval for a development agreement with Tipping Development Inc., a Monrovia-based developer, and adopted a resolution requiring the sale of the 1.23-acre surplus city property to the developer for the agreed-upon price of $833,000, city records show.