Ontario, CA

Ontario to sell vacant lot to developer for a 39-unit townhome project

By Steve Scauzillo
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Ontario is moving forward with the sale of a vacant lot on North Mountain Avenue to a housing developer that plans to build 39 townhomes on the site. Earlier this week, the City Council gave preliminary approval for a development agreement with Tipping Development Inc., a Monrovia-based developer, and adopted a resolution requiring the sale of the 1.23-acre surplus city property to the developer for the agreed-upon price of $833,000, city records show.

www.dailybulletin.com

