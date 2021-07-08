The trip I still treasure: Have I got a deal for you

For the past decade or so, as summer approaches and I start to visualize what the season will look like — where to go on vacation, what to wear, and how to manage my hair in the heat — I always contemplate whether or not to get a perm. Yet, every beauty editor I consulted with over the years all had a visceral reaction to the thought of me getting one, and categorically persuaded me against it. But my beach-minded self has always wondered what my hair would look like wavy and loosely textured without the need for salt from an ocean plunge or hot tools and styling product. It’s been a lingering thought for some time now, and with the support of TZR’s deputy beauty editor Hannah Baxter, I decided that this summer was the summer to get the beach wave hair I’ve always desired.