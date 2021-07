NORFOLK — Shot in the face, stabbed in the head and nearly drowned with bleach, Brianna Arrington had been dying for about nine hours by the time someone found her. It had been a gang hit, and the 20-year-old mother was supposed to die early in the morning on April 24, 2020, prosecutors said. Presumably, her would-be killers thought they’d finished the job after shooting her in the right eye, sending a bullet into her skull and out her right ear.