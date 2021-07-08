Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NY Fed terminates commercial paper funding facility

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Thursday that it terminated the commercial paper funding facility, an emergency lending program launched during the pandemic to help get credit directly to businesses and households. The dedicated funding vehicle established to purchase commercial paper made its...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Fed#Ny Fed#Reuters#The Federal Reserve Bank#The Treasury Department#The New York Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Economykfgo.com

U.S. states ending federal unemployment benefit saw no clear job gains

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. states putting an early end to federal unemployment benefits saw a larger jump in local labor supply in June than those planning to maintain the $300 weekly supplement until early September, new data show, though there was no clear sign it had led to significantly more hiring.
Marketsetftrends.com

As Yellen Calls for Stablecoin Regulation, Crypto Markets Fall

The Treasury Department has its eyes on stablecoins. Top regulators met Monday at a President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, convened by Treasury Secretary Yellen, to discuss stablecoins, according to a press release about the meeting. The group anticipates issuing recommendations in the coming months on stablecoins, a major type...
Economyfa-mag.com

Debt Ceiling Debacle Threatens Fireworks in U.S. Money Market

The imminent return of the U.S. debt ceiling is causing angst for money-market traders once again. While the risk that Uncle Sam might default by missing a payment on a bill or two is minuscule, investors are wondering if and how the Treasury can slash its giant cash pile to the level the department has indicated would be consistent with its policies and the 2019 act that suspended the limit. And they’re concerned about the impact any moves could have on short-term funding markets, which underpin much of the global financial architecture.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound after weak 20-year bond auction

(Adds results of 20-year Treasury auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries rebounded for a second day on Wednesday, with a sale of 20-year government debt on the weak side, as fears of new COVID-19 lockdowns eased and a rally in equity markets pointed to a robust economic recovery. The Treasury sold $24 billion of 20-year bonds to yield 1.890%, which was more than one full basis point higher than the yield at the bidding deadline and a bit weak, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading. The bid cover at 2.33 to 1 was slightly less than average, he said. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.9 basis points to 1.288%, after briefly crossing above 1.3%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 7.8 basis points to 1.947%. Investors are grappling with when the Federal Reserve will begin to remove, or "taper," its support for the U.S. economy and whether a recent hike in inflation is transitory, as the Fed projects, or will be persistent as many in the market believe. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury plunged almost 30 basis points from July 13, when data showed the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years in June, to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday. Yields have rebounded almost 17 basis points since then. Traders also are waiting to see the Congressional Budget Office's latest estimate of when the U.S. government would be unable to pay its bills if Congress does not approve an increase in the debt ceiling, currently at $28.5 trillion. The federal government has shut down three times in the past decade over debt limit haggling in Congress. "The main event today is the CBO report on the debt limit," said Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut. "Some of the 10-year move is ahead of that event." A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.8 basis points at 0.202%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.482%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.299%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 21 Wednesday 1:24 p.m. New York/1724 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2017 0.008 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.3776 0.021 Five-year note 100-186/256 0.725 0.051 Seven-year note 101-112/256 1.0348 0.067 10-year note 103-24/256 1.2884 0.079 20-year bond 106-84/256 1.8664 0.083 30-year bond 109-164/256 1.9472 0.078 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.25 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.00 1.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Mark Heinrich)
Marketscheddar.com

New Crypto Concern: Stablecoins Under Scrutiny From U.S. Regulators

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen prepares to speak during a meeting of eurogroup finance ministers at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies called stablecoins are on the rise, and U.S. regulators are taking notice. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday...
U.S. Politicskitco.com

U.S. CBO sees debt default in Oct or Nov if no debt limit hike

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is likely to be unable to pay its bills and provide funding for certain benefit programs sometime in October or November unless Congress approves legislation extending the agency’s statutory borrowing authority, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office forecast on Wednesday. "If that...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. banking regulator moves to scrap Trump-era fair lending rules

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A leading U.S. bank regulator announced Tuesday it will propose rescinding a 2020 update to a fair lending rule, and instead will work with other regulators on establishing a joint rule. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it was moving to scrap...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
Politicsinvesting.com

Fed and Yale researchers lay out 2 regulatory frameworks for stablecoins

The Federal Reserve’s ongoing research into central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, has broadened to include stablecoins and whether they can be effectively regulated. In their paper, which was published in SSRN’s eLibrary on July 17, Gorton and Zhang argue that “privately produced monies” such as stablecoins are “not an effective medium of exchange because they are not always accepted at par and are subject to runs.” The authors then go on to propose solutions to address what they consider to be “systemic risks created by stablecoins.”
MarketsSeattle Times

As Stablecoins explode in popularity, regulators prepare a response.

Top U.S. financial regulators met on Monday to discuss stablecoins, asset-backed digital currencies that are exploding in popularity so quickly that the government is struggling to keep up — and which economic officials increasingly see as a risk to financial stability. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that derive their value from an...
New York City, NYcnybj.com

New York manufacturing index hits record high in July

The Empire State Manufacturing Survey general business-conditions index jumped 26 points in July to 43, a record high. The rise followed a June report where the index — the monthly gauge on New York’s manufacturing sector — fell 7 points to 17.4. The July reading — based on firms responding...
Economykitco.com

Service sector business activity surges in NY region -NY Fed survey

July 16 (Reuters) - Service sector businesses in the New York region saw a further surge in activity in early July, according to a survey Friday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, as the economy rebounds from the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The business activity index...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Inflation fears hit record high in June, warns NY Fed

Americans recently polled by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said they see inflation rising to 4.8 percent over the next 12 months, a survey record. The Fed’s Consumer Expectations study, which samples a rotating panel of 1,300 households, showed that Americans in June predicted a median 12-month inflation rate of 4.8 percent, up 0.8 percentage points since May, as costs soared on everything from big-ticket items to groceries.
New York City, NY101.9 KELO-FM

NY Fed names Dianne Dobbeck as head of the supervision group

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced on Thursday that it named Dianne Dobbeck as the new head of its supervision group. Effective August 1, Dobbeck will oversee the teams and functions responsible for supervising financial institutions in the Second District that are subject to Federal Reserve supervision. Dobbeck will also be a member of the New York Fed’s Executive Committee.

Comments / 0

Community Policy