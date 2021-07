BMW have been teasing their new model in their 2 series range for a while, this is the new BMW 2 Series Coupe which has just been made official today. There will be three models in the range, the petrol 220i coupe which will come with 184 horsepower and 300 Nm of torque. This model comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 147 miles per hour.