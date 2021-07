The Associated Collegiate Press recognized The GW Hatchet as one of the best student publications in the country, the ACP announced Tuesday. The ACP, which hands out the Pacemaker award to top collegiate publications each year, selected The Hatchet as a recipient of its Pacemaker 100 award, which recognizes the organization’s top 100 collegiate publications as part of the ACP’s centennial celebrations. The Pacemaker 100 winners will be recognized at the Fall National College Media Convention in New Orleans in October, an ACP release states.