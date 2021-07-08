John Calipari, staff putting on full-court press in recruitment of Reed Sheppard

The latest big-time recruit in the state of Kentucky is drawing a lot of attention these days, and lately it’s coming from the UK staff led by John Calipari. Reed Sheppard is a well-known legacy recruit in the Commonwealth in part because his parents are UK legend Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard, a top scorer herself for the women’s program. Of course, other coaches are also on hand to recruit the younger Sheppard at the Adidas event in Birmingham this weekend, such as Louisville’s Chris Mack. But it was notable that UK had its entire staff, including Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Jai Lucas.