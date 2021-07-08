Ranking the quarterbacks ECU will face in 2021

Following his transfer from Tennessee, can running back Eric Gray become the first Oklahoma Sooners RB to be selected in the early rounds of the NFL Draft since Joe Mixon in 2017? Gray has been an explosive high school rusher and consistently one of the Vols’ best players. However, he remains somewhat under the radar as an NFL Draft prospect. Will a season under the tutelage of DeMarco Murray see his stock soar? Gray’s scouting report reveals his exciting NFL potential while highlighting some areas for improvement.