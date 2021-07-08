Biden, Harris Meet With Civil Rights Leaders As Groups Push White House To Preserve Voting Rights

This is a rush transcript from "Media Buzz," July 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Imagine this, a bunch of Republican lawmakers in say, New York leave the state to block Democrats from passing a liberal voting rights bill. Wouldn't the media depict them as desperate obstructionist? But when Texas Democrats fled the state to stop Republicans from passing a voting law they view as awful, the run-away lawmakers were practically hailed by the press.