Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden, Harris Meet With Civil Rights Leaders As Groups Push White House To Preserve Voting Rights

By Charise Frazier
Posted by 
NewsOne
NewsOne
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration held a closed-door West Wing meeting with leaders from some of the prominent civil rights and social justice organizations on Thursday, at the urging of movement leaders and congressional Democrats who are concerned about the recent attempts to disenfranchise Black voters and marginalized groups, especially in light of the upcoming 2022 midterms elections.

newsone.com

Comments / 0

NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Voting Rights#Scotus#Civil Rights Movement#Democrats#The National Urban League#The White House#Howard University#Supreme Court#Scotus#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
NAACP
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on Biden's COVID narrative, Dems infrastructure bill

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST:I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. We have a lot to get to. We have Senator Lindsey Graham, Glenn Greenwald, Victor Davis Hanson plus Raymond Arroyo with a hilarious "Seen & Unseen."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Hannity gives Biden his six month report card

As President Joe Biden closes out his first six months in office, Fox News host Sean Hannity grades his performance calling it an "unmitigated disaster on multiple fronts" Monday on "Hannity." Hannity called out many of the president's missteps saying, "Joe Biden, let's see, cheated his way through law school....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

'Media Buzz' on Biden's voting plan

This is a rush transcript from "Media Buzz," July 18, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Imagine this, a bunch of Republican lawmakers in say, New York leave the state to block Democrats from passing a liberal voting rights bill. Wouldn't the media depict them as desperate obstructionist? But when Texas Democrats fled the state to stop Republicans from passing a voting law they view as awful, the run-away lawmakers were practically hailed by the press.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Joe Biden’s troubling TECHnique: Goodwin

Any assessment of Joe Biden’s performance last week runs into an obstacle. While it was awful from start to finish, the hard part is deciding which was the absolute worst moment. Was it the president’s latest attack on state voting law reforms, which he bizarrely called “the most significant test...
Texas StateUS News and World Report

Harris Likens Texas Democrats to Suffragettes, Civil Rights Leaders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday that Texas Democratic lawmakers who left the state took a courageous stand to derail Republican efforts to pass voting restrictions, likening their efforts to those of civil rights activists and suffragettes. In an interview with Reuters, Harris said she encourages lawmakers...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden to join push for congressional action on voting rights

The U.S. Supreme Court's center-left minority wants Congress to tackle voting rights. The U.S. Justice Department has explicitly urged Congress to tackle voting rights. Democratic state legislators are pleading with federal lawmakers to protect voting rights. And now President Joe Biden is stepping up in earnest, adding his voice to...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

U.S. Civil Rights Leaders Vow to Keep Fighting for Voting Rights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. civil rights leaders emerged from a White House meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday vowing a "summer of activism" to battle new voting restrictions enacted in Republican-led states in recent months. Vice President Kamala Harris said the Democratic Party would invest $25 million in voter registration...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

As Frustration Mounts, a White House Push on Voting Rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a call to “save American democracy,” the Biden administration has unveiled new efforts to protect access to the ballot amid rising complaints from civil rights activists and other Democrats that the White House hasn't done enough to counter Republican-led state legislatures attempting to narrow voting procedures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy