Webster Groves, MO

Webster Groves business partners with Google to give St. Louis students an alternative to college

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 12 days ago
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A Webster Groves business is partnering with Google to give high school graduates an alternative to traditional college. Digital Strike is awarding 20 St. Louis area high school students computers and financing to complete a Grow with Google certificate. Grow with Google offers professional-level training in IT support, data analytics, project management, UX design and Android development.

