Cathedral City, CA

7th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival & Food Truck Fiesta Returns November 19-21

By Chris Parman
discovercathedralcity.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgua Caliente Casinos rise to the new presenting sponsor level with their new balloon. Get the cameras ready for the festival that offers the best selfies. Agua Caliente Casinos present the 7th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival and Food Truck Fiesta on November 19-21, 2021 featuring nearly 30 hot air balloons, balloon rides, two balloon glows, and three morning balloon launches seen throughout the Coachella Valley. Attendees will capture the beauty of several new hot air balloons to the festival this year including Agua Caliente Casinos’ new self-branded hot air balloon currently being manufactured in time for the event.

www.discovercathedralcity.com

