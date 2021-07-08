Cancel
Elections

July 8, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday on the NewsHour, the world passes a grim milestone in the pandemic as governments prepare for a potential new wave of COVID-19 infections from the delta variant. The voting rights fight reaches a crescendo in Texas as the legislature renews debate over strict new laws. Canada confronts a troubling past after discovering hundreds of unmarked graves at former Indigenous boarding schools.

