Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Herkimer A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND NORTHERN HERKIMER COUNTIES At 739 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Star Lake to 6 miles northeast of Boonville. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Old Forge, Inlet, Brown Tract Pond Campground, Limekiln Lake Campground, Big Moose, Nicks Lake Campground, Eagle Bay, McKeever, Alger Island Public Campground, Eighth Lake Campground, Little Rapids, Beaver River, Minnehaha, Carter Station, First Lake, Sabattis, Partlow, Robinwood, Wolf Lake Landing and Brandreth. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass.