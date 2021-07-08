Cancel
Shonda Rhimes expands deal with Netflix to include feature films, gaming and virtual reality content

By Candice Williams
102.5 The Bone
 14 days ago
Shonda Rhimes isn't leaving Netflix anytime soon.

According to Variety, Rhimes, who initially signed a multimillion-dollar TV deal with the streamer in 2017, has now extended her partnership to include feature films, gaming and virtual reality content. As part of the deal, Netflix will support and invest in Shondaland's mission to "create DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility) programs that can increase industry workplace representation for underrepresented groups both domestically and in the UK."

The robust deal comes after the global success of Rhimes' Regency-era romance Bridgerton. The Regé-Jean Page-led show became one of the most viewed series on the streamer, with 82 million households watching during its first 28 days on the service. Not surprisingly, Bridgerton, which currently is in production for season two, has already been renewed for seasons three and four.

In a statement, Rhimes says moving Shondaland to Netflix was "taking a leap into the unknown" that paid off.

"Today, Shondaland at Netflix is creatively thriving, profitable as an asset and engaging audiences around the world with stories that fearlessly challenge viewers and keep them highly entertained all at once," she adds. "The entire team at Netflix have been tremendous partners during every step of the process, supporting my creative vision and showing a continued dedication to the innovation that has made Netflix such a powerhouse. The Shondaland team and I are thrilled and excited to be expanding our relationship with our content partners at Netflix."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

