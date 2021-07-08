Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckenzie County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McKenzie The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/. * At 638 PM CDT/538 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alexander, or 16 miles west of Watford City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Arnegard around 650 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Watford City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Watford City, ND
City
Mckenzie, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
County
Mckenzie County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy