Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McKenzie The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 715 PM CDT/615 PM MDT/. * At 638 PM CDT/538 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alexander, or 16 miles west of Watford City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Arnegard around 650 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Watford City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH