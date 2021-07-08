Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MUHLENBERG...NORTHERN CHRISTIAN...EAST CENTRAL CALDWELL...SOUTHEASTERN MCLEAN AND HOPKINS COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 639 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Calhoun to near Earlington to near Dawson Springs. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Madisonville, Princeton, Central City, Dawson Springs, Earlington, Nortonville, Mortons Gap, Powderly, Graham, Greenville, Weir, Dunmor, Olney, White Plains, Hanson, Drakesboro, Sacramento, Island, St. Charles and Rockport.