Husband of former Pittsburgh woman found dead in Miami condo collapse rubble

MIAMI — The husband of a former Pittsburgh woman has been found dead in the rubble of the Miami condo collapse.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, five additional victims were identified Thursday. That included Ruslan Manashirov, 36.

Police said his remains were recovered on Wednesday.

Manashirov’s wife, Nicole Doran-Manashirov, was originally from Brentwood. The couple had just gotten married in May and were beginning their lives together when the collapse happened.

This brings the total death toll to 64 victims so far.

The cause of the building collapse is still being investigated. At least six lawsuits have been filed so far by families who were living there.

