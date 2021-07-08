Dogfish Head launches a boozy and dairy-free Hazy Ice Cream
Following the success of one of their new and now best-selling beers, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery has announced Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream. Based on the hit Hazy-O! IPA brewed with actual oat milk. Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream is created in partnership with Tipsy Scoop – an artisanal ice cream brand that blends rich, hand-crafted ice cream with alcohol for the perfect boozy treat – Hazy-O! dairy-free ice cream is hitting shelves just in time for National Ice Cream Day and will be available for purchase nationwide with direct home shipping.newschoolbeer.com
Comments / 0