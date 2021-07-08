Dogfish Head launches a boozy and dairy-free Hazy Ice Cream

IniBurger, a 100% halal fast-casual burger chain located in the East Bay, is celebrating National Ice Cream Day on July 18th! For one day only, iniBurger will offer a FREE scoop of vanilla ice cream with every order of their crispy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich! Dare to try this insane mashup that was part of iniBurger’s SECRET MENU!! This limited-time deal will be available at both of iniBurger’s locations in Fremont and Pleasanton and is valid on all in-store orders. For more information, visit www.iniBurger.com, call the restaurant at (925) 523-0414, or follow iniBurger on Instagram and Facebook @iniBurgerOfficial.