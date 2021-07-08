See 9 more minutes of Deathloop gameplay in this official walkthrough

Sony and Bethesda gave us another good long look at Deathloop during tonight’s State of Play stream, Deathloop is set for release on 14th September for PlayStation 5 and PC. The above trailer digs into one particular mission in the game: to kill Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorset at his twisted ‘Nighty Night’ party. The video shows how you can tackle an objective in different ways. Death isn’t always the end of a particular run, with Cole able to wind back time to a previous place with the Reprise power. There’s definite shades of Dishonored to this with supernatural powers, and the game’s immersive sim credentials come as you overhear people talking to discover new ways to reach your target and can choose how you tackle your goal.