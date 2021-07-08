Cancel
Dr. Roach: Weighing osteopenia treatment against periodontal disease

By Special to The Winchester Sun
Winchester Sun
 14 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don't take the osteopenia medication. I don't want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action. — G.M.

