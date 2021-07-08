Johnny Flynn and Robert Macfarlane Get ‘Lost In The Cedar Wood’

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Summer is finally here, and with it comes a wealth of reading opportunities, whether you’re lounging poolside or just sneaking out of the overly air-conditioned office a little early. You could pore over Barthes or Baudrillard, of course, but come on—it’s July! Officially time to unplug and let your brain feast on the very best that the beach-read canon has to offer! (Note: Here, the term beach read isn’t used flippantly but instead celebrates books that—while eminently interesting and beautifully executed in their own right—also pair really well with a sun-warmed towel and an XL-sized iced coffee. Basically, these are the summer books you cancel BBQ plans to finish.)