Johnny Flynn and Robert Macfarlane Get ‘Lost In The Cedar Wood’

When Shirley Jackson’s “The Lottery” was first published, in the June 26, 1948, issue, readers were unnerved and disconcerted. It was unlike any other work of short fiction they’d encountered. The tale, about an unusual ritual that takes place in an obscure American village, generated more mail than the magazine had ever received about a short story. One reader, from Connecticut, wrote that she could not decide whether the author was “a genius or a female and more subtle version of Orson Welles.” Harold Ross, in a letter sent that August to the New Yorker staff writer Stanley Edgar Hyman, Jackson’s husband, wrote that he wasn’t quite sure how to characterize the story, only that “it was a terrifically effective thing, and will become a classic in some category.”
