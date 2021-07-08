Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The North Water' Trailer: Watch Colin Farrell Embrace His Animal Nature on AMC+

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC+ has unveiled the first trailer for The North Water, a new drama series starring Jack O'Connell and Colin Farrell that has been sailing under the radar but looks absolutely stunning all the same. The North Water is a five-part limited series based on Ian McGuire's bestselling novel of the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Andrew Haigh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Far North#Amc#Theirv Expedition#Rhombus Media#O Connell Farrell And#Sneider Cut#Nyu#Tisch School Of The Arts#Ai N T It#The Tracking Board#Mtv Movies Blog#Hollywood Life#Washington Square News#The La Times#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Reservoir Dogs Star Steve Buscemi Reveals His Theory for Mr. Pink's Fate

The fate of Steve Buscemi's Mr. Pink in Reservoir Dogs has long been one of Quentin Tarantino's biggest mysteries, but Buscemi has a theory that connects directly into Pulp Fiction. Following a crew of robbers in the aftermath of a diamond heist, Mr. Pink is the only survivor after leaving with the stolen diamonds in the end. We can only surmise what may have happened to him outside, but he was either killed by police, arrested, or somehow got away.
TV & VideosCollider

'WandaVision' Racks Up 23 Emmy Nominations, and Other 2021 Surprises and Snubs

Tuesday morning the Television Academy announced its nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards, and either voters really loved WandaVision or they were afraid of what Agatha Harkness would do to them. The Disney+ MCU drama picked up 23 nominations as a limited series, with stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen both receiving recognition for their work. (The only shows to receive more nominations were The Mandalorian and The Crown, with 24 apiece.)
MoviesPopculture

Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie Coming to Netflix on Thursday

Netflix is a revolving door of content and while some are sad to see certain shows and films go, there are many that are rolling in for the summer that fans are thrilled about. One classic that will start streaming in July is the Burt Reynolds led film, Boogie Nights. The 1997 film tells the story of an adult film producer who anticipates on elevating his career when he finally discovers a new talent. By the time Reynolds starred in the hit film, he had already had a long list of successes in the Hollywood industry.
MoviesNME

Watch Noomi Rapace defy nature in trailer for A24 horror ‘Lamb’

A new trailer for the upcoming A24 horror Lamb has been released ahead of its premiere at Cannes film festival. The folklore horror, which stars The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo actor Noomi Rapace, follows a childless couple in rural Iceland. A synopsis for the film reads: “When they discover...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
Movies/Film

‘VAL’ Trailer: Val Kilmer Gets a Documentary Decades in the Making

Amazon Studios and A24’s documentary VAL, about the life and career of actor Val Kilmer, just released its official trailer. The documentary boasts to have been “more than 40 years in the making” and features tons of unseen footage from Kilmer’s personal recordings. The actor brought his camera almost everywhere he went, and the trailer shows behind-the-scenes footage from classics like Tombstone, Top Gun, and more.
Movieshypebeast.com

Watch the Trailer for Disney's Newest Animated Film 'Encanto'

After traveling to the Italian coastline for Luca, Disney Animation Studios is headed to South America as it has just unveiled the first trailer for its forthcoming film Encanto. The forthcoming musical is repleted with magic and animals and marks Disney’s 60th animated feature (feel old yet?). The movie takes...
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Nicolas Cage 'will never see' his new film 'Pig': 'That's too bizarre'

Bizarre is certainly a word that often occupies the same orbit as Nicolas Cage, but not in the context he used it during a recent interview for Variety. "I will never see this movie," Cage told writer Brett Lang about his new dramatic thriller Pig. "I'm told it's a good movie. I'm told people love it and are enjoying the ride, but I made that for the audience. It's too much for me to go to the premiere and sit there with everybody. Psychologically, that's too bizarre and whacked out for me."
MoviesTelegraph

After Yang, Cannes review: Colin Farrell adopts a robot child in this thoughtfully melancholic film

Dir: Kogonada; Cast; Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, Haley Lu Richardson, Sarita Choudhury, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, Clifton Collins, Jr. Imagine a family of four in the not-too-distant future, three of them human. Tea artisan Jake (Colin Farrell) and his wife Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) have adopted their nine-year-old daughter Mika (newcomer Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) from China, and feel an older Asian sibling would help smooth over her formative years and let her understand her heritage better.
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
NFLPosted by
Parade

14 Things to Watch This Week: The White Lotus, Sitcom History & Salty Sailing With Colin Farrell

Wondering what to watch? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into this weekend and through next week, on network and cable television, streaming and on demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening this week. Let’s get watching!
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘After Yang’ Review: Colin Farrell Goes Poking Through Memories in This Thinking Person’s Sci-Fi

“After Yang” takes place far enough in the future that it doesn’t seem unusual for a family to have acquired a virtual big brother for their adopted Chinese daughter. The robot — or “techno-sapien,” as such advanced appliances are politely referred to in the race-blind, android-accepting society writer-director Kogonada neatly imagines — has ceased to function, and the man of the house (Colin Farrell) has the tricky task of getting him fixed. You can’t flush a surrogate sibling the way you might a dead goldfish, but tinkering with it yields profound, thought-provoking results for the family, and audiences too, in this subtly crafted sci-fi parable.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Gerard Butler Headlines Action Thriller 'Chase,' Voltage Pictures Swoops For International Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Gerard Butler (“Greenland”), Jaimie Alexander (“Thor: The Dark World”), Russell Hornsby (“Creed II”) and Ethan Embry (“First Man”) have wrapped principal photography on director Brian Goodman’s action-thriller “Chase,” with Voltage Pictures swooping for international rights. Voltage, which will co-rep U.S. rights with CAA, will introduce the project to buyers immediately,...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Henry Cavill's Geralt Embraces His Destiny In New Witcher Season 2 Trailer, And I'm All In

More than a year and a half has passed since The Witcher premiered on Netflix to introduce viewers to Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia, take them on a journey through timelines across the Continent, and debut a song that has been stuck in the head of at least one fan since December 2019. It was renewed for Season 2 before Season 1 even premiered, and small details about the next installments have released over the hiatus, but not a whole lot for fans to sink their teeth into... until now. After the reveal of the premiere date, a trailer has released, and I'm officially all in.
Comicsdarkhorizons.com

Trailer & Poster: “The Witcher” Anime ‘Wolf’

The first teaser trailer and poster have been released for the anime feature film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”. That film, which will premiere on Netflix on August 23rd, hails from Studio Mir (“The Legend of Korra,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender”) and focuses on Geralt’s mentor and father figure Vesemir.
TV SeriesCollider

New 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two' Clip Brings Another Falcone to Gotham

Warner Bros. has released a new clip from the upcoming release of the second half of their animated duology, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two. In it, Sofia Falcone (voiced by Laila Berzins) comes to offer her father Carmine assistance, but she quickly learns that “The Roman” has lined up a new, unlikely partner as he escalates his plans against those who are trying to take down Gotham’s mobs.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for James Wan's Horror 'Malignant' with Annabelle Wallis

"He wants to talk to you." Warner Bros has unveiled the first official trailer for Malignant, the new horror thriller movie from James Wan, returning to his roots with another original creation. This was initially set to open last summer, but was delayed due to the pandemic - now arriving in theaters + on HBO Max starting in September of this year. In this one, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. The cast includes Annabelle Wallis as Madison, Jake Abel, George Young, Jacqueline McKenzie, Mckenna Grace, Maddie Hasson, Ingrid Bisu, and Michole Briana White. This seems inspired a bit by the Ring and A Nightmare on Elm Street movies, but still looks like something entirely unique. Which is exciting! Tons of extra frightening footage in this plus that killer final shot. You won't be able to look away from Malignant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy