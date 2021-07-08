Mostly Unvaccinated Patients Checking into Las Cruces Hospital With COVID-19
Officials with Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces say they’re not seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, but most cases they are treating are not vaccinated. And, they say this is a concern because these unvaccinated patients could lead to another surge in the virus. Officials say they’ve seen only one patient in recent weeks with more severe complications, but most COVID-19 patients have been able to go home.kool1045fm.com
