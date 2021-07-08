Bend Ale Trail revamped and relaunched

The Bend Ale Trail launched in 2010 with six total breweries included on a map and passport encouraging visitors to Bend, Oregon to visit each one for swag and prizes. Launched by tourism board Visit Bend, the now beer drenched central Oregon city was in need of an updated Bend Ale Trail to reflect the current explosion of craft beverage producers that has made it one of the top beer destinations in the country. The newly revamped and relaunched Bend Ale Trail now has grown to a 64-page passport that includes breweries, distilleries, cideries and wineries.