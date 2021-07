The latest press release sent to us by the Wildwood Crest Police Department reveals that some Cape May County natives decided to go for a joyride up two counties. According to the press release, two South Jersey natives reportedly stole a vehicle that made its way all the way up to Brick Township, Ocean County. Naishon T. Price and Anthony Young have been identified as the suspects that broke into the car apparently parked on Ocean Avenue along the 5000 block earlier this month.