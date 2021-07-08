Cancel
San Lorenzo, CA

San Lorenzo Valley Water District outlines future plans

By Melissa Hartman
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER CREEK — Slowly but surely, the San Lorenzo Valley community is rebuilding itself after the CZU Lightning Complex fire. Its water district is no exception. The San Lorenzo Valley Water District lost all of its water intake infrastructure at the Lyon Water Treatment Plant in Boulder Creek, built in 1994 with the purpose of treating surface water coming from many streams on the Empire Grade mountain. About 50% of the water stored at the plant was lost as well. All of the 1,600 acres of the watershed were affected by the wildfire.

