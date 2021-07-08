Cancel
Vineland, NJ

10-year-old girl killed in 4th of July drive-by shooting honored by Vineland community

By Jennifer Joyce
fox29.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. - The Vineland community held a memorial for a 10-year-old girl who police say was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Fourth of July. Jasayde Holder was a Dane Barse Elementary School rising 5th grader. Charlene Jennings, a neighbor, says she used to watch Holder ride her bike up and down their street. Holder’s bike is now standing still outside of her grandparents’ home as part of her memorial with balloons and messages for her.

www.fox29.com

