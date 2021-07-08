USA Select team loses 3 players over virus-related concerns

Cancel
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The USA Select Team will be without three players for the remainder of Olympic training camp for coronavirus-related reasons, though there are no indications that any cause for concern exists past those players. The U.S. Olympic team practiced for a third consecutive day Thursday, with the remaining members of the select team taking part in that workout. Players on both the Olympic team and the select team -- a group of 17 players that were brought in to scrimmage and practice against the Tokyo-bound club -- are tested daily.

