El Paso Independent School Officials to Meet With Parents About Back-to-School Plans

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week, officials with the El Paso Independent School District will hold virtual meetings with parents to discuss plans for returning to school safely. The two meetings are scheduled for next Tuesday. District officials say they’re also going to talk about they plan to restore student learning loss due to the pandemic. The sessions will be available in English and Spanish. An American sign language interpreter will also be available.

