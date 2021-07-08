Coach's dad wants Bucks to press, Giannis likes the idea

We need to talk about the Phoenix Suns fan who went viral for counting his $100 bills during Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw attempts. It's become a well-known tradition at this point in the playoffs that fans in road arenas will loudly count to ten while Giannis prepares to hit his shots from the free-throw stripe. That's how long players have to hit free throws, and Giannis has struggled with this in the past. He has even taken a couple of penalties for it during this playoff run.