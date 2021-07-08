Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Coach's dad wants Bucks to press, Giannis likes the idea

wcn247.com
 12 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — If Vince Budenholzer had his way, the Milwaukee Bucks would start guarding Chris Paul the minute he walked into the arena. Mike Budenholzer grew up in Holbrook, Arizona, where his father was a state championship-winning high school coach. The Bucks coach said his father wants to see the NBA team use a high school strategy. Budenholzer says: “He wants us to press every minute of every game." Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he thinks that sounds like good advice. Budenholzer says even though the Bucks don't press, he thinks it's important that teams compete and are aggressive.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe On Giannis Antetokounmpo: “For A Guy That Can't Can't Can't Can't, He’s a Two-Time League MVP, A DPOY, And He’s On The Cusp Of Winning The Title And Being Finals MVP."

Every player has weaknesses, and that even applies to NBA superstars. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a ferocious athlete who can finish in the interior at will. Despite his amazing numbers and finishing ability, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been criticized by many for his weaknesses, such as his inability to shoot the basketball at a high level.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, NBA stars react to monster Giannis Antetokounmpo game in Bucks’ title win

The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2021 NBA Champions, and it’s all thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s incredibly monster performance in Game 6 of the Finals. Giannis finished the game with 50 points and 13 rebounds, even scoring 20 in the third quarter to get the Bucks back in the contest after a horrible second quarter showing. Sure enough, his remarkable display got the attention of NBA players who were tuned in for the crucial showdown.
NBAABC 15 News

Let's talk about the Phoenix Suns fan counting his money during Giannis' Game 5 free throws

We need to talk about the Phoenix Suns fan who went viral for counting his $100 bills during Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw attempts. It's become a well-known tradition at this point in the playoffs that fans in road arenas will loudly count to ten while Giannis prepares to hit his shots from the free-throw stripe. That's how long players have to hit free throws, and Giannis has struggled with this in the past. He has even taken a couple of penalties for it during this playoff run.
NBAThe Ringer

Giannis Isn’t Cooked—and Neither Are the Bucks

It’s not always easy to accentuate the positive after falling behind in the NBA Finals. Luckily, the Bucks—who lost Game 1 118-105 on Tuesday, thanks in large part to Chris Paul and the Suns scoring a blistering 145.8 points per 100 possessions during a game-changing third quarter—have Giannis Antetokounmpo, who helpfully identified a bright spot in the loss, which is that his left knee is not presently composed of soggy shredded wheat.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Chris Paul's Foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks stunned the NBA world during both their Game 4 and Game 5 wins. The biggest climax of their most recent Game 5 win was a perfectly timed steal by Jrue Holiday and a dunk by Giannis. One of the more unspoken parts about the play was Chris Paul shoving Giannis in mid-air.

Comments / 0

Community Policy