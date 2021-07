Conway — Today the Conway Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced plans to sign 30 student athletes from the University of Central Arkansas to “Name, Image, and Likeness” (NIL) agreements. The student athletes will be trained as “ambassadors and brand representatives” touting the Arkansas city’s quality of place and visitor amenities. The agreement between individual athletes and a public entity represents the first of its kind in the country. “Conway is a growing college town with great restaurants and parks. We have a lot to offer students, visitors, and young professionals,” said Rachel Shaw, Executive Director of the Conway Convention & Visitors Bureau. “No one is in a better position to explain what it’s like to move here and thrive than this group.”