Corey Feldman is celebrating his 50th birthday with a private party in Hollywood, and he plans to stream the event live for his fans to watch the festivities. A former child star, Corey Feldman found international fame in the 1980s by appearing in movies like The Goonies, Stand by Me, and The Lost Boys. He has since made the move into music as well and is currently preparing to release his next album, Love Left 2. A new single dropped on his birthday, with the song 'Feeling Funky' available starting today. To help ring in Corey Feldman's big birthday bash, we caught up with the multi-talented performer to learn more about his plans.