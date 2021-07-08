Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Internal Records From Killing Of Oscar Grant Show Lack Of Police Accountability

By Ailsa Chang
kgou.org
 13 days ago

NPR and member station KQED have obtained never-before-heard tapes from the investigation into the police killing of Oscar Grant. These tapes provide new details about the missteps made by investigators in the early hours and days after a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer shot Grant on New Year's Day in 2009. It was one of the first times that cellphone videos of a police shooting went viral. Millions saw the footage of Officer Johannes Mehserle firing a single gunshot into Grant's back as he lay face down on the train station platform.

www.kgou.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Accountability#Npr#Kqed#Bay Area Rapid Transit#Our Watch#Bart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Oakland, CAKQED

'On Our Watch' Litigation Reveals New Details in Police Shooting of Oscar Grant

Rev. Wanda Johnson sits down on a folding chair in her driveway on a hot afternoon in June. There's no air conditioning inside, so she's fashioned an outside office, and pulls her chair up to a small table where a computer is perched. She's getting ready to listen to excerpts of nearly 60 hours of newly released tapes — recordings of a police investigation that have been secret for over a decade. On those tapes is a story that's never been fully heard before: the story of what happened after a transit cop shot her son on a Bay Area Rapid Transit platform on New Year's Day 2009.
Sonoma County, CAsonomasun.com

Appeal for police accountability

End of summer, 1970, west of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Just past midnight, an 18 year old woman drives a rust bucket 1963 Bel Air down a dark two lane road. She hears a siren, sees flashing lights in the rear view mirror and pulls over. Two male officers approach her car. She rolls the window down and hears. “Get out of the car now.” When she does she is yanked by one of them to the shoulder in front of her car. He then says, “Get down, face down and make sure I can see your hands.” While lying face down on the pavement, with his foot on the middle of her back she hears a strange conversation between the two officers. There is lots of laughing and talking about who could stick what where, and more laughter about catching something, because who the hell knows where the bitch has been. She hears a loud banging noise followed by a statement that there is nothing here, so let’s see what else we can find tonight. She feels the foot lift from her back, but stays put. Car doors slam and she hears them drive away. When she gets up she sees the lower part of her car’s back seat in the middle of the street. She drags it back to the car and puts it back in and continues her drive back to south Minneapolis.
Orange County, CAUS News and World Report

Off-Duty DEA Agent Arrested on Capitol Riot Charges

An off-duty Drug Enforcement Administration agent posed for photographs in which he flashed his DEA badge and firearm outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to a court filing Tuesday following the agent's arrest. A video posted on the internet also showed Mark Sami Ibrahim carrying a...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Is Bill Cosby's Net Worth At The Time Of His Prison Release?

Bill Cosby is a free man. The disgraced star served two years of his three-to-ten-year sentence before the ruling was overturned, per Associated Press. In 2018, the court convicted Cosby of three counts of aggravated indecent assault after Andrea Constand alleged that the television star drugged and sexually assaulted her at his mansion in Philadelphia. CNN reported that 50 accusers came forward to accuse Cosby of inappropriate behavior, and five testified at the hearing.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Glimpse Inside Life and Tragic Death of Bill Cosby's 27-Years-Old Son Ennis

A gifted athlete like his father Bill Cosby, Ennis Cosby had just started to overcome childhood struggles when his life bizarrely ended at 27 years of age. While Bill Cosby made a name for himself as the funny father, Cliff Huxtable, in "The Cosby Show" during the mid-1980s, Ennis was attending a boarding school in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, The George School, at the time.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Phylicia Rashad Under Fire for Celebrating Bill Cosby’s Prison Release

Phylicia Rashad is on the receiving end of a fiery backlash for her very public support of her legendary ‘Cosby Show’ co-star Bill Cosby, who was released from prison Wednesday (June 30) after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman. The veteran actress, who starred opposite Cosby on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Judge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBI

(CNN) — A federal judge forced a US Capitol rioter to unlock his laptop Wednesday after prosecutors argued that it likely contained footage of the January 6 insurrection from his helmet-worn camera. The judge granted the Justice Department's request to place Capitol riot defendant Guy Reffitt in front of his...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

License to shoplift: Two thieves brazenly stroll out of TJ Maxx with armfuls of clothes and LAPD cop says 'criminals are winning' because new law classes theft under $950 as a misdemeanor

Two men casually walked out of a Los Angeles area TJ Maxx with their arms full of what appears to be stolen goods as brazen shoplifters continue to rampage through California retail stores. Viral video posted earlier this week shows two men carrying armfuls of jeans, jackets and other apparel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy