Internal Records From Killing Of Oscar Grant Show Lack Of Police Accountability

End of summer, 1970, west of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Just past midnight, an 18 year old woman drives a rust bucket 1963 Bel Air down a dark two lane road. She hears a siren, sees flashing lights in the rear view mirror and pulls over. Two male officers approach her car. She rolls the window down and hears. “Get out of the car now.” When she does she is yanked by one of them to the shoulder in front of her car. He then says, “Get down, face down and make sure I can see your hands.” While lying face down on the pavement, with his foot on the middle of her back she hears a strange conversation between the two officers. There is lots of laughing and talking about who could stick what where, and more laughter about catching something, because who the hell knows where the bitch has been. She hears a loud banging noise followed by a statement that there is nothing here, so let’s see what else we can find tonight. She feels the foot lift from her back, but stays put. Car doors slam and she hears them drive away. When she gets up she sees the lower part of her car’s back seat in the middle of the street. She drags it back to the car and puts it back in and continues her drive back to south Minneapolis.