Deputies searching for 2 men who escaped correctional facility

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who escaped from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in June.

On Tuesday, June 29, deputies were informed that two men had escaped the facility around 8:30 p.m.

Kevin McKitrick and Justin Hamilton were able to break a window and leave the facility, deputies said. The two are believed to have been picked up and driven away from the scene by an outside accomplice.

McKitrick is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with blondish hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue pants. His last known residence is in Elyria, deputies said .

Deputies said McKitrick was incarcerated for aggravated robbery.

Hamilton is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants. His last known residence is in Vermillion, according to deputies.

Deputies said Hamilton was incarcerated for tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information about the two men's whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 440-244-0373 or 440-323-1212 or just call 911. Deputies advised residence not to attempt to capture or make contact with the men if they are seen.

