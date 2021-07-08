Cancel
Lee County, FL

Lee County wants you to adopt the whole kitten caboodle

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 12 days ago
Last week it was dogs. This week, Lee County Domestic Animal Services needs your help clearing the cages again - but this time for their kitty corridor.

The department says they are over capacity with feline friends and they want to get them adopted out as soon as possible.

Through Saturday, July 10, cat adoption fees will be waived with application approval. This means you can save that money to buy your new furry friend toys, treats, food and get them up-to-date with shots.

The main shelter is located at 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers. For adoption hours as well as a list of the "feline-up," click here .

LCDAS not a no kill shelter

Some local animal lovers are saying that Lee County Domestic Animal Services is putting down too many animals unnecessarily. Melanie Agnello has placed nearly 5,000 cats and dogs in the 30 years she's been rescuing animals. With her Cape Coral rescue, Helping Paws 22 , Agnello says LCDAS is hard to work with ends up pulling many high risk dogs out of Miami-Dade. She says, "To me, that's what rescue is about. It's not about flipping puppies. It's about rescuing something that needs to be taken care of."

