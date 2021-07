Starting the morning off with a few showers across our South Carolina counties. Patchy fog north with temps in the upper 60s across the region. A drier air mass will sink into the area today. This will scrub the clouds and allow for temps to jump back into the low 90s. Enjoy sunny skies and drier air the next few days. Isolated rain and storm chances return by the end of the week as a more typical summertime pattern settle back into the region. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance off the coast. This has a low end a chance of becoming a tropical system over the weekend. At the very least it will be bringing rain, storms, and a high rip current risk along the coast for anyone doing a beach trip this weekend.