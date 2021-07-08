Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff center helping young men recover from addiction through nature

By Arizona's Family Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) – Unlike traditional treatment centers, Back2Basics is helping young men overcome their addiction struggles through nature and outdoor activities. Back2Basics Outdoor Adventure Recovery is a Flagstaff based treatment center that uses the outdoors to help young men overcome substance addiction struggles. Through hiking, white water rafting, surfing and mountain biking, men are encouraged to work as a team to overcome challenges and increase their independence. The men learn the importance of teamwork, leadership, self-awareness and more.

