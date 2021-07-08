Cancel
MLB

Nestor Cortes to start Yankees' opener in Houston after Michael King heads to IL

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 12 days ago

Nestor Cortes will start the Yankees’ series opener in Houston Friday, and any notion of him piggybacking with Michael King was erased when King was placed on the IL with a finger contusion on Thursday.

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

MLBnewsbrig.com

Yankees’ Miguel Andujar may be headed to IL with hand injury

HOUSTON — Miguel Andujar sat out again Friday with a strained hand and wrist and manager Aaron Boone didn’t rule out a stint on the injured list. “We’ll see,’’ Boone said of making a roster move with Andujar, before the Yankees’ 4-0 win over the Astros Friday night at Minute Maid Park. “We’ll have to make a call after [Friday]. We’ll see if he’s available.”
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cortes, Yankees bullpen combo on 3-hitter, blank Astros 4-0

HOUSTON — (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hoped he could get three innings out of Nestor Cortes in a spot start against the Houston Astros. Instead, the left-hander almost made it through the fifth Friday night, setting the tone in a three-hitter that led the Yankees to a 4-0 win.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees place Michael King on injured list with finger contusion, recall Tyler Wade

Yankees pitcher Michael King was not expected to take part in Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the Mariners in Seattle. He was, however, a likely candidate to appear tomorrow in Houston, as manager Aaron Boone had yet to announce a scheduled starter for Friday and that would’ve been plenty of rest since his last outing on July 3rd.
MLBNewsday

Yankees place reliever Michael King on IL, await Miguel Andujar's MRI results

SEATTLE – The Yankees’ injuries continue to mount. The club disclosed two more players who are banged up, announcing before Thursday’s 4-0 loss to the Mariners that righthander Michael King had been placed on the IL with "a right middle finger contusion," and that they were awaiting word of X-rays and an MRI taken of Miguel Andujar’s sore left hand and wrist.
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros: Nestor Cortes vs. Jake Odorizzi

In opening up a three-game set against the Astros in Houston, the Yankees will do their best to avoid creating an on-field representation of the 2019 American League Championship trophy replicas being handed out to fans in Minute Maid Park today. In addition to the giveaway today, the Astros will deliver fans replica 2019 ALCS rings (?) tomorrow, and José Altuve jerseys on Sunday.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Michael King: Lands on injured list

King was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger contusion Thursday, retroactive to July 5. King was a candidate to start Friday's game against the Astros, but he'll now be sidelined through the All-Star break while he recovers. It's not yet clear how much time the right-hander will require on the injured list, but he'll be eligible to return as soon as July 15, which is the Yankees' first game back from the break. Nestor Cortes could be an option to fill in as a starter if needed, while Tyler Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.
MLBMidland Daily News

N.Y. Yankees-Houston Runs

Yankees fourth. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out on a foul tip. Gleyber Torres singles to deep left field. Rougned Odor reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Gleyber Torres out at second. Gio Urshela singles to shallow infield. Rougned Odor to second. Brett Gardner doubles to right field. Gio Urshela scores. Rougned Odor scores. Tyler Wade strikes out swinging.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole returns to Houston for ‘important’ start

HOUSTON — Gerrit Cole scored the richest contract for a pitcher in history in December 2019, based in large part on how he pitched for the Astros. In his return to Minute Maid Park with the Yankees, things aren’t quite as good for Cole. Since MLB began cracking down on pitchers using foreign substances, he hasn’t looked the same.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Turns in scoreless outing

Cortes yielded two hits and two walks over 4.2 shutout innings in Friday's win over Houston. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Cortes allowed just one Astro to reach scoring position in his scoreless outing. Over his last six appearances, the 26-year-old has given up one run over 16.1 innings, dropping his season ERA to 1.05 through 25.2 frames. With his recent success, he could see another turn in the rotation after the All-Star break.
MLBESPN

Cortes, 3 relievers shut down Astros in Yankees' 4-0 win

HOUSTON --  Nestor Cortes and three relievers combined for a three-hitter and Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu each drove in two runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 4-0 on Friday night. Making a spot start, Cortes permitted two hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking...
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees Player Profiles: Nestor Cortes Jr. and Rougned Odor create sparks (videos)

There is no question that the New York Yankees have been sluggish in pitching to this point in pitching but primarily with lackluster hitting. However, two Yankees are making a difference providing some sparks to a team that seemed to have little urgency and energy. Those two players are Nestor Cortes Jr. and Rougned (Rougie) Odor. Cortes Jr. has been a good reliever for the Yankees, but recently he has become a good starter with his wacky windups and surprising pitch selection. His stuff is so nasty it’s Nestor Nasty. When in the lineup, Odor provides some excitement as he swings for the fences in every at-bat.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 untouchable players at MLB trade deadline

Wow, everybody. What a weird year to be determining trade deadline untouchables for the New York Yankees! Blessed to be alongside you all, mapping out the suddenly uncertain future of our favorite team. Because — and this is important — this list just about 80% shorter than it would’ve been...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga: Heads to COVID IL

The Yankees placed Loaisiga on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. It's unclear whether the reliever tested positive for the virus or if he's just in COVID-19 protocols. Regardless, he'll have the All-Star break to get healthy and potentially return for Thursday's series opener against the Red Sox.

