Governor Hogan Announces $1 Million VaxU Scholarship Promotion For Vaccinated 12-to-17-Year-Olds in Maryland
Governor Hogan Announces $1 Million VaxU Scholarship Promotion For Vaccinated 12-to-17-Year-Olds in Maryland. Winners Will Receive $50,000 Scholarship, Covers Full Tuition and Fees. For a Public, In-State Institution. Vaccinated 12- to 17-Year-Olds In Maryland Eligible. Drawings To Begin Next Week, Run Through Labor Day. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced...mocoshow.com
Comments / 1