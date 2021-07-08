Cancel
Governor Hogan Announces $1 Million VaxU Scholarship Promotion For Vaccinated 12-to-17-Year-Olds in Maryland

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Hogan Announces $1 Million VaxU Scholarship Promotion For Vaccinated 12-to-17-Year-Olds in Maryland. Winners Will Receive $50,000 Scholarship, Covers Full Tuition and Fees. For a Public, In-State Institution. Vaccinated 12- to 17-Year-Olds In Maryland Eligible. Drawings To Begin Next Week, Run Through Labor Day. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced...

