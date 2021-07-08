Matchday Music | Thorns FC playlist for a Sunday matinee against Gotham FC

Portland has chances, but cannot convert in a National Women's Soccer League draw with Gotham FC at Providence Park.Goals: none. What it means: Portland is 5-3-1 (16 points), tied with North Carolina and Orlando for first place in the NWSL. Gotham FC is 3-1-4 (13 points). Takeaways: Gotham FC showed why it has allowed only three goals this season with a strong defensive effort, Including four big saves from goalkeeper DiDi Haracic. … Portland was credited with 14 chances, had a ball cleared from the goalmouth and another hit the past, but coach Mark Parsons was more disappointed in the Thorns' control play through possession. … Milwaukie native Bella Bixby (two saves) posted her second consecutive shutout in her Providence Park debut. … Olivia Moultrie also made her home debut. The 15-year-old played 22 minutes off the bench. … Announced attendance was 14,731 at the first event allowing full capacity at Providence Park. Next up: Portland hosts Orlando at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 18. {loadposition sub-article-01}