The Casual Marvel Fan’s Guide to Black Widow

By Sam Adams, Jonathan L. Fischer, Allegra Frank, Karen Han
Slate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains spoilers for Black Widow. Let’s start with something basic. When does this movie take place? Didn’t Black Widow die in Avengers: Endgame?. She did! Black Widow takes place before the events of Endgame—to be specific, it takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. To be even more specific, it takes place in 2016, 25 years after the 1991 opening scene. As for why it takes place then, well, Marvel made 20 movies before they made their first standalone centered on a female superhero, and it’s probably not a coincidence that they didn’t get around to making a Black Widow movie until after the character was already dead.

