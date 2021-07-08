Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Prime Minister under pressure to grant bank holiday if England win Euros

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20krfE_0arVaBdK00
England v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to give workers a bank holiday if England win the Euro 2020 championship.

Lee Jones set up a petition on the Parliament website on Thursday asking the Prime Minister to grant a one-off day off in the event of the Three Lions beating Italy at Wembley on Sunday night.

It reads: “Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event – knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

“Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a bank holiday would be a perfect time to do this. Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues.”

The number of signatures passed the 300,000 mark on Friday morning.

England’s men’s football team are now just one historic win away from their first major silverware since 1966 after their 2-1 triumph over Denmark on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson, who watched the game at Wembley with his wife Carrie, has wished the national men’s team the “very best” ahead of the final, but said granting a bank holiday would be “tempting fate”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDpZs_0arVaBdK00
Fans watching England v Denmark (PA Wire)

A Liberal Democrat peer has even called for a statue of Gareth Southgate next to Boudica in Westminster if he leads England to Euro 2020 glory.

Lord Thomas of Gresford joked that victory in Sunday’s final would represent England’s first competitive win over Italy on English soil since the Celtic Queen Boudica defeated occupying Roman forces in Colchester almost 2,000 years ago.

Meanwhile, Uefa is dealing with an incident involving a laser pen being shone in Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel’s face before he saved Harry Kane’s penalty in the Wednesday match at Wembley.

Uefa has charged England over the incident, while Scotland Yard said it is not yet a police matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyHqx_0arVaBdK00
England v Denmark – UEFA Euro 2020 – Semi Final – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Downing Street has said it will set out any celebrations such as a victory parade for the England team “in due course”, but has not confirmed whether plans for a potential bank holiday are in motion behind the scenes.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday’s match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.”

Jubilant fans created their own ad-hoc celebrations on Wednesday following England’s historic win, with thousands taking to beer gardens, pubs and streets across the country.

The British Beer and Pub Association estimated they bought an estimated 6.8 million pints during the match – equating to more than 50,000 pints a minute during the course of two hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtiZb_0arVaBdK00
Fans watching England v Denmark (PA Wire)

Downing Street also said employers who are able to should be flexible about allowing staff to go in to work late on Monday or take the day off if England win.

The match will be over by 10pm if it is settled in normal time.

However, the prospect of extra time and a penalty shoot-out mean the game could finish closer to 11pm.

Mr Johnson has already said pubs can stay open until 11.15pm this Sunday to reduce the risk of customers being told to leave before the match ends.

Wednesday’s victory over Denmark – England men’s first semi-finals triumph in 55 years – went to extra time and finished at around 10.45pm.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boudica
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Bank Holiday#Scotland Yard#Uk#Parliament#English#Democrat#Celtic#Roman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UEFA
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Bid for quick decision on whether UEFA broke EU law over Super League rejected

A request for a quick decision on whether UEFA’s blocking of the Super League breached European competition law has been rejected, the PA news agency understands. A Madrid court had asked the European Court of Justice to consider whether UEFA had broken EU law by first trying to thwart the breakaway league’s formation, and then by opening disciplinary proceedings against three of its founder members – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.
EconomyPosted by
newschain

Freeport plan risks undermining devolution, Scottish and Welsh ministers warn

UK ministers have been warned they will be undermining devolution if they set up new freeports in Scotland and Wales without the backing of the devolved governments. Scottish Government ministers have made plain they will “challenge any attempts by the UK Government to impose their model in Scotland by legislating in devolved areas”, insisting such a move would be a “breach of the spirit of the devolution settlement”.
SocietyPosted by
newschain

Those racially abusing England stars should be ashamed, says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister has condemned the “appalling” racist abuse of England players on social media after their Euro 2020 final defeat. Boris Johnson said the team deserve to be hailed as “heroes” following the Three Lions’ loss to Italy and not subjected to hatred online, adding that those who sent abuse should be “ashamed of themselves”.
SportsBirmingham Star

Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister wish England luck in Euro final

Queen Elizabeth and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent good luck messages to the England team ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley. Gareth Southgate's side have reached the European Championship title match for the first time, ending England's 55-year wait for a major final appearance. The...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Welsh ministers under pressure to set freedom date

It is "difficult to see" how Wales can avoid setting a date for ending Covid restrictions now England and Scotland have set so-called freedom days. Wales' former chief medical officer said it was a "big dilemma" for the Welsh government who will outline the next lockdown easing next week. Dame...
SportsCosmopolitan

Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson to call a snap Bank Holiday Monday

As football fever reaches dizzying new heights in England, ahead of the country's clash with Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, there isn't just pressure on the squad to secure a win (ideally without it going to nail-biting penalties, please). That's because there's a growing call for Prime...
Sportskentlive.news

Boris Johnson says 'let’s see what happens' on England Euro 2020 win Bank Holiday

Downing Street has said employers who are able to should be flexible about allowing staff to go into work late on Monday or take the day off if England win Euro 2020. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We would want businesses who feel able to consider it if they can but we recognise it will vary depending on the business and company.”
Premier LeagueMetro International

Soccer-Petition for UK national holiday if England win Euros reaches 100,000

(Reuters) -A petition for a UK national holiday to be declared if England win Euro 2020 has reached 100,000 signatures, meaning it must be discussed in parliament. Former England defender Gary Neville called for a national celebration after the nation reached a major final for the first time in 55 years with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Wednesday.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Hjulmand urges Denmark to make England crack under Euro pressure

London (AFP) – Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand believes his underdogs can take advantage of the pressure on England as the hosts look to make history in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley. With the last-four clash to be held in front of 60,000 England fans, Gareth Southgate’s in-form side are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy