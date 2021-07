For Coweta Head Volleyball Coach Tony Ramos, setting the siblings straight became a common occurrence. Former Coweta High seniors and Large East All-Star Volleyball players, Alexxia Mercer and Kaycee Stiles may not be related - but they both had siblings in the program around the same time. Mercer’s twin, Allyson, was a standout on the Coweta volleyball squad at the same time. Stiles’ sister, Heather, graduated last year and was an All -State center.