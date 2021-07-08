Stroke treatment can have dire consequences when kidney function is low

Walking briskly up a steep hill to pick up her daughter from school, Katrien Limón felt a pain in her chest. “Like I had the worst acid reflux of my life,” she said. Katrien, who lives in Montrose, California, had been treated for acid reflux before. So on that afternoon in June 2018, she took medication and drank water. The pain, however, only seemed to go away when she stopped or walked at an easy pace.