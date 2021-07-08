Cancel
A type of echocardiogram may predict COVID-19 patients most at risk of developing atrial fibrillation

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine have shown that a type of echocardiogram, a common test to evaluate whether a person's heart is pumping properly, may be useful in predicting which patients with COVID-19 are most at risk of developing atrial fibrillation -; an irregular heartbeat that can increase a person's risk for heart failure and stroke, among other heart issues. The new findings, published online May 30 in the Journal of the American Society of Echocardiography, also suggest that patients with COVID-19 who go on to develop atrial fibrillation more commonly have elevated levels of heart-related proteins called troponin and NT-proBNP in blood test samples.

www.news-medical.net

